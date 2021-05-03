ABQ BioPark Aquarium to reopen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in 14 months, the Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium is reopening right in time for summer. Next Wednesday, May 12, the aquarium will be open to everyone. Tickets do need to be reserved ahead of time and they’re expected to be in very high demand.

“There’s only 420 tickets available every single day, so those are going to be in very high demand hold your seahorses… there will be more tickets released over time but we’re so excited to start welcoming people, slowly back, to the aquarium,” said Allyson Zahm of the ABQ BioPark.

Aquarium capacity is limited to 25% capacity and every half hour, 30 people will get to go in. Zahm says it will feel like you have the aquarium to yourself and getting a ticket will allow you to see some fan-favorite animals like sharks and sea turtles.

ABQ BioPark Aquarium guests will finally be able to see Dixon, a river otter who arrived in January 2020. | Courtesy ABQ BioPark

For the very first time, visitors can also see Nixon, a river otter who got to the aquarium right before its closure in March of 2020. Along with ticketed entry, just like the BioPark and Botanic Garden are doing, people should expect one-way walkways and wait times to get into the indoor exhibits.

Public feeding and interactive touch exhibits are closed or canceled for the time being but even more new exhibits are coming. “This is a really exciting exhibit that’s coming. It will be a live coral reef and this is going to be beautiful; It’s a giant tank and you can see it under construction,” Zahm said.

Of course, all visitors will need to wear a mask except when eating or drinking. The Shark Reef Cafe is open for indoor dining. Right now, all BioPark facilities are only open Wednesdays through Sundays but they will reopen seven days a week starting on May 31. BioPark members will be able to get into the aquarium starting this Wednesday.

For more information or to buy tickets visit cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/news/abq-biopark-limited-reopening.