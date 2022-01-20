ABQ BioPark Aquarium hosts Sea Turtle Awareness Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Like many other ocean species, sea turtles are struggling to survive. This weekend the ABQ BioPark Aquarium is hosting Sea Turtle Awareness Day on January 22.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the aquarium. Kids will learn all about sea turtles and why they are important. BioPark staff will offer special sea turtle crafts and education stations including:

Storytime at 11:00 a.m. outside on the otter deck.

Aquarist talks at 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Sea Turtle Diet discovery station.

Sea Turtles and Plastics discovery station.

Materials will also be provided for a take-home craft, and you can stay after the event to watch the care team’s dive at 2:15 p.m.

In addition, the Shark Reef cafe will be offering a 25% discount on all food items on January 22.