ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium has announced that it will be open Monday, March 9 after anticipating being closed all day.

The BioPark posted the announcement on its Facebook page saying the anticipated closure was due to electrical maintenance. The aquarium will open at 9 a.m.

