ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark announced Friday that two of its apes are pregnant. Sarah the 38-year-old Sumatran orangutan and Samantha the 15-year-old western lowland gorilla are pregnant.

Sarah is expected to give birth in late June or July, while Samantha is expected to give birth in September. According to a news release, both of these pregnancies are part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) to promote healthy, genetically diverse populations in human care.

Sarah is an experienced mother and has given birth to four orangutans at the ABQ BioPark. Samantha joined the BioPark in 2019 and will have her first baby this year.

Over the next few months, the primate crew will be keeping the community up to date with their pregnancies. They also will talk about how they are trained for ultrasounds and other medical care.