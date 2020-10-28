ABQ BioPark announces birth of baby klipspringer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark Zoo has announced the birth of a baby klipspringer. The female calf’s name is Zeelie and is the third calf born to its mother Raisin and father Pogo.

The BioPark states that the calf was born the night of Tuesday, Oct. 20, and her caretakers say she was alert when they arrived Wednesday morning. Zeelie is just under two pounds and was standing, walking, and nursing within hours after being born.

This birth is part of the klipspringer Species Survival Plan. The program is managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums which aims to cooperatively manage specific and typically threatened or endangered species at AZA-accredited facilities.

An x-ray shows mother Raisin is pregnant with baby Zeelie. (courtesy ABQ BioPark)

BioPark officials say that Zeelie came as a bit of a surprise as staff had seen breeding activities between Raisin and Pogo however, the staff weren’t sure if Raisin was pregnant. When zoo staff started noticing Raisin was getting larger, they trained her to take a voluntary x-ray in just one week.

The Thursday before Zeelie was born, staff were able to successfully obtain an x-ray revealing baby Zeelie. The BioPark states that when temperatures reach 60 degrees again, Zeelie will have access to her outdoor space however, it may be awhile until guests can regularly see her.

Zeelie can choose whether or not he comes out and she’s also small that she may be hard to see until she gets larger. Klipspringers are native to eastern and southern Africa and exhibit long-term to lifelong pair bonding with their mates.