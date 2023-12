ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark has added two more animals to its Naughty or Nice List.

Naughty: The red drums in the ocean exhibit were shocked to learn they landed on the Naughty List. In their excitement, they often end up bumping into the divers and other species.

Nice: Albert the Asian Elephant has been a very good boy. He’s clearly having a good time, showing guests how fun it is to play in the pool.