ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s another day of Albuquerque Biopark’s Naughty or Nice reveals.
Clarence, the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra, is on the naughty list for the second year in a row.
Last month, he got three new roommates, but zookeepers said he tends to play a little rough.
The zoo said Clarence does have moments of being nice, but the bad behavior prevails as he tries to adapt to his new herd.
Over at the aquarium, the Atlantic Coral Reef Exhibit has a hogfish that has been put on the nice list this year.
The fish likes to interact with guests, and it even poses for pictures.