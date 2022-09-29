ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is hosting an ‘On the Rocks’ event. It will be an adult Happy Hour where people can graze on appetizers and have cocktails while learning more about the main underwater world of oceans.

Sail with the Biopark from the Rio Grande to the Sea on a voyage to explore coral reefs, chill with the sea turtles, get a look at the inner workings of a fish during a fish dissection, and more.

The event will be on Oct. 14; doors open at 6:15 p.m. actual event starts at 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. At the Aquarium. This is a 21-plus event, including activities and discovery-like stations. Tickets are $55; for more information and to purchase tickets visit their website.