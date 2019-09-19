ABQ attractions to adorn solid waste trucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque attractions are being featured as works of art on solid waste trucks.

“So we just figured it’d be a good thing to promote things going on in the city and not just things going on in the city but art as well,” said Matthew Whelan, Director of Solid Waste.

You’ll soon see the art on the side of the city vehicles, aimed at promoting special attractions like the penguin exhibit, Public Open Space, and the Balloon Fiesta.

The trucks also feature murals designed by local non-profit KEI and Molly Textiles. That artwork is an excerpt of the Making Our Way mural which celebrates immigrant journeys to America.

