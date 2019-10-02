ABQ 365 showcases Balloon Fiesta, upcoming balloon-themed events

This week in Albuquerque you can start each day with the views of hundreds of hot air balloons, experience beautiful art, and get your Greek on during a popular cultural festival.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: The Fiesta kicks off bright and early on Saturday with hundreds of hot air balloons lifting off from Balloon Fiesta Park for the Mass Ascension. The event runs through Sunday, October 13. Click here for more information.

Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: Balloon Show: During this fourth annual event, this show will be held at Sandia Resort & Casino. The event will highlight the work of 200 craftspeople from across the US. Click here for more information.

7th Annual IPCC Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival: This festival is the only authentic all-Native Merican art show held in town during Balloon Fiesta. A premier showcase, the two-day event includes traditional Native dances as well as art demonstrations. Click here for more information.

ABQ Zine Fest 9: This free annual gathering at the National Hispanic Cultural Center fosters a diverse- and friendly creative environment for self-published works in Albuquerque. Click here for more information.

The Great Balloon Chase Race: Watch hot air balloons as you participate in this half marathon and 5k run. Click here for more information.

Balloons & Brews 2019: Returning to Steel Bender Brewyard, this free event will offer access to the brewery’s patio early during Balloon Fiesta Days. Burritos, sandwiches, and coffee from Pour Vida Coffee will be available. Click here for more information.

Albuquerque Grecian Festival: Bring the entire family to one of Albuquerque’s favorite cultural events. Taste Greek cuisine, shop imported jewelry, goods, foods, and pastries and view the colorful costumes worn by dancers during the festivities at St. George Grecian Festival. Click here for more information.