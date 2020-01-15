ABQ 365 showcases Albuquerque Comic Con, Monster Truck Tour, Explora Adult Night, concerts and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque, you can dive into the world of comic book culture, take a polar bear plunge, and enjoy some great live performances. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque highlights the best in entertainment.

Albuquerque Comic Con: Head to the Albuquerque Convention Center Jan. 17 through the 19 for a weekend of pop culture and comic book creations for the entire family. This year the event will host a special sensitivity opening for those with autism. Tickets range from $20 to $35 for adults and $5 for kids 9 through 15.

Adult Night Know & Glow: Have some fluorescent fun at this 18 and older event hosted by Explora. The night will include hands-on exhibits as well as live music, and food sales.

Performance: Dear Amy: Experience the world’s most accurate Amy Winehouse tribute show at the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel on January 18. The show includes a nine-piece band and full Winehouse wardrobe in the only tribute act in America endorsed by Mitch Winehouse.

Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge: Head to the West Mesa Aquatic Center on January 18 at 10 a.m. to take the plunge into 50-degree waters. The specially prepared pool will allow you to either run into the pool, jump into the deep end, or head down the slides in a fundraising event for the Shanta Strong Swim fund. A part of the proceeds will go towards feeding the BioPark polar bears and penguins.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour: Watch several of the nation’s best monster trucks compete in racing, wheelies, and a free-for-all freestyle action at the Santa Ana Star Center. A surprise side act will also be featured at the event.

Ballet Folclorico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano: Mexico’s colorful folklore comes to New Mexico at Popejoy Hall to share dance, music, and costumes of the Mexican Republic.

Performance: Nelly: Rap superstar Nelly will perform at the Isleta Resort & Casino on Saturday, January 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.