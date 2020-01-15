ABQ 365 showcases Albuquerque Comic Con, Monster Truck Tour, Explora Adult Night, concerts and more

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week in Albuquerque, you can dive into the world of comic book culture, take a polar bear plunge, and enjoy some great live performances. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque highlights the best in entertainment.

Albuquerque Comic Con: Head to the Albuquerque Convention Center Jan. 17 through the 19 for a weekend of pop culture and comic book creations for the entire family. This year the event will host a special sensitivity opening for those with autism. Tickets range from $20 to $35 for adults and $5 for kids 9 through 15.

Adult Night Know & Glow: Have some fluorescent fun at this 18 and older event hosted by Explora. The night will include hands-on exhibits as well as live music, and food sales.

Performance: Dear Amy: Experience the world’s most accurate Amy Winehouse tribute show at the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel on January 18. The show includes a nine-piece band and full Winehouse wardrobe in the only tribute act in America endorsed by Mitch Winehouse.

Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge: Head to the West Mesa Aquatic Center on January 18 at 10 a.m. to take the plunge into 50-degree waters. The specially prepared pool will allow you to either run into the pool, jump into the deep end, or head down the slides in a fundraising event for the Shanta Strong Swim fund. A part of the proceeds will go towards feeding the BioPark polar bears and penguins.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour: Watch several of the nation’s best monster trucks compete in racing, wheelies, and a free-for-all freestyle action at the Santa Ana Star Center. A surprise side act will also be featured at the event.

Ballet Folclorico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano: Mexico’s colorful folklore comes to New Mexico at Popejoy Hall to share dance, music, and costumes of the Mexican Republic.

Performance: Nelly: Rap superstar Nelly will perform at the Isleta Resort & Casino on Saturday, January 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞