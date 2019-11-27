ABQ 365 previews upcoming performances, concerts, and holiday events

In Albuquerque this week you can stroll through millions of sparkling holiday lights, gaze upon glowing luminarias, and even go ice skating on Civic Plaza. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has all of the details on entertainment and events taking place in the city.

River of Lights: Starting on November 30 and running through December 30 you and your family can experience millions of sparkling lights in over 150 displays and animated sculptures as part of the ABQ BioPark’s largest walk-through holiday production in New Mexico.

Light Among the Ruins: The ruins of Giusewa Pueblo and San Jose de los Jemez Mission will be decorated with hundreds of farolitos on November 30 and December 14. The evening will include Native American flute music, Jemez Pueblo dancers as well as a bonfire. The site will also host an arts and crafts fair and food will be available to purchase.

New Mexico Artisan Market: This three-day market will head to Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and will feature over 150 artists and artisans who represent over 40 New Mexico communities and pueblos. Those attending will have the chance to browse artwork, apparel, jewelry, accessories, decor and more.

Winterfest: Back at Civic Plaza, this free event kicks off the holiday season with local vendors available for all your holiday shopping needs. The Holiday Ice Qube Skating Rink at the Plaza will host its grand opening and Santa Claus will be making an appearance as well on Saturday, November 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: Holiday Show: Held at the Lujan Exhibit Complex at Expo New Mexico, this holiday event allows shoppers to see a variety of original gifts created by local artists. Carolers, bands, and pianists will be playing festive music while visitors can grab food and children can participate in holiday-themed activities.

The Nutcracker: Enjoy the timeless holiday tale of “The Nutcracker” presented by the New Mexico Ballet Company at Popejoy Hall. The classic performance that tells the story of Clara and the Nutcracker Prince is set to Tchaikovsky’s original music score and performed by the New Mexico Philharmonic.

Goo Goo Dolls-Twas the Performance Before Christmas: The Goo Goo Dolls will be heading to Isleta Resort & Casino along with American Idol winner Maddie Poppe on Monday, December 2 at 7 p.m. This is a 21 and older event.