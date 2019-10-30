ABQ 365 previews this week’s Halloween festivities

This week in Albuquerque you can enjoy Halloween activities, celebrate Dia de los Muertos and learn about the ghosts of haunted theaters. Local events expert Tracy Cox highlights the best in weekly entertainment in Albuquerque.

Halloween in Old Town: Celebrate the holiday with this free, family-friendly evening event. Stroll through the plazas of participating merchants, get your face painted, or enjoy music on the gazebo in Albuquerque’s Old Town.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration: This celebration occurs between October 31 and November 2. The Marigold Parade and Festival will be held in Albuquerque’s South Valley on Sunday, November 3 as families will honor their deceased loved ones.

Muertos Fiesta: This third annual event will be held at Marble Brewery downtown where there will be live music performances as well as local artists and vendors. Altars will also be displayed where the public can add pictures and candles of loved ones.

Day of the Dead Magic Show: The Painted Lady Bed & Brew will be hosting a magical history performance that shares the meaning of the Day of the Dead.

Live, Locked in, Ghost Hunting Haunted Adventure of the Albuquerque Little Theatre: Explore the theater that has reported paranormal activity with a local paranormal expert using EMF detectors and digital thermometers. This event is for adults only and will include two $25 gift cards.

Spooky Science: Enjoy some spooky fun and activities with the kids at Explora this Thursday. Costumes without masks and that are not too scary for young museum visitors are welcome.

Popejoy presents “Bandstand”: This American musical is full of addictive music and high energy dancing as it’s set in 1965 as six soldiers return from war. As a national competition is announced to find the next musical superstars, the soldiers form a band unlike any other.