ABQ 365 previews this weekend’s Halloween events and activities

This week in Albuquerque you can find plenty of Halloween activities for the kids, adults, and even pets.

Day of the Tread: The premier cycling race in New Mexico, this is one of the largest and most cycling event for all ages and skill levels. Following the race at Civic Plaza, the first annual Oktoberfest will take place.

Boo at the Zoo: This Halloween tradition returns to the ABQ BioPark with tricks and treats. This event is now an annual fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the BioPark. Bring the entire family to participate in trick or treating in Zoo Central, haunted habitats, and photo opportunities.

2nd Annual Boosque on the Bosque: This free event invites children and families to the Open Space Visitor Center to learn about the Rio Grande’s bosque ecosystem. Activities include pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, face painting and more.

Mutt Masquerade: Bring your furry friend to Marble Brewery and let them strut their stuff in a costume contest. Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed pooches. Marble will donate $1 from every pint sold during the event to Watermelon Mountain Ranch.

Halloween Pub Crawl: Join the ABQ Trolley Co. and the Albuquerque Tourism & Sightseeing Factory as they take over downtown for the third annual event. Dress in costume for this Halloween-themed brew cruise.

Ghouls on Parade: Halloween Festival & Parade 2019: This festival and costume parade takes place at Morningside Park and will include a kiddie carnival corner, face painting, vendors, and more.

Albuquerque Superhero Heart Run: Join the Heart Heroes & Lexiam Heart Foundation for the second annual 5K and 2K run to raise awareness and funds for congenital heart defects.