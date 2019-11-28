ABQ 365 previews Thanksgiving events around Albuquerque

Thursday in Albuquerque, come out and enjoy the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, then leave the cooking to someone else and savor one of the city’s fabulous buffets and Thanksgiving feasts! Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque has all of the information on events happening in the area.

ABQ Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk: This annual 5K race will take place at Kit Carson Park near the Botanic Gardens. The race will take you along Tingley Beach and the beautiful Bosque Trail. Donations of non-perishable food or cash will be collected on Race Day for the Salvation Army.

Thanksgiving Feast at Pueblo Harvest: Presented by the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, this Thanksgiving feast will feature a buffet of exquisite dishes from brunch, to the main course, to dessert.

Thanksgiving Day Buffet at D.H. Lescombes: Join D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro for a traditional Thanksgiving buffet. The feast will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, desserts and more. Reservations are encouraged to ensure seating.

Thanksgiving Fondue: Visit The Melting Pot this holiday and select from their classic menu, or their special “Fall Harvest” four-course feature for $39.95.

Thanksgiving at the Downs Cafe: Bring the entire family to the Downs Cafe for a feast including slow-roasted turkey breast or honey glazed ham. Children ages 10 and under eat for $11.95 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving at Buffet 66 Fresh Market: Route 66 Casino and hotel will be featuring a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at New Mexico’s best buffet from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.