ABQ 365 previews State of the City Celebration, Peking Acrobats, Noshfest and more

This week in Albuquerque you can indulge in some delicious nosh, witness Chinese acrobats, and join in on a city celebration. Local events expert Tracy Cox has all of the information on upcoming events and activities in Albuquerque.

Mayor Keller’s 2020 State of the City Celebration: On Saturday, January 11, visit this free event at the Albuquerque Convention Center with the entire family. Take part in interactive entertainment, local crafts, vendors, music, art, food, and more.

ABQ Noshfest 2020: Presented by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque, this celebration brings together the city’s finest and most popular restaurants and chefs as they prepare their favorite Jewish and Israeli foods. The festivities begin on January 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sandia Resort & Casino.

The Peking Acrobats: Tumblers, cyclists, and jugglers will demonstrate their skills as part of their showcase of the 3,000-year-old Chinese form. Accompanied by live musicians, these acrobats will perform stunts including hoop diving, rope walking, and bowl piling. See the acrobats live at Popejoy Hall on January 12.

Salute to Service-UNM Lobos vs. Airforce: Watch the Lobo basketball team take on Airforce at the Pit on Salute to Service Day. Special pricing during this game includes $15 admission for veterans, active-duty military members, and first responders. Tickets range from $25 to $55 for the general public. The game starts at 4 p.m. on January 11.

Brass, Winds, & Bach’s Air: The New Mexico Philharmonic will host this performance at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on January 12 at 3 p.m. The score will include Dvorak’s Serenade for Winds, Bach’s “Air on the G String”, Beethoven’s Octet for Winds, Crespo’s Spirit of Brass and more.

Creative Age: Puppet Making: This workshop is for attendees age 55 and older and is funded through a museum grant from Aroha Philanthropies. The event highlights exhibitions at Albuquerque Museum and will introduce students to the design, and performing with functioning puppet characters.

Pints and Planks at Green Jeans: YozaZo will host yoga every Monday at 6 p.m. in the community area located above Rustic and Chill ‘N at Green Jeans Farmery. Admission costs $10 and will include a 60-minute class with a certified instructor and $1 pints at Santa Fe Brewing afterward.