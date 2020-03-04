ABQ 365 previews New Mexico Restaurant Week, Harlem Globetrotters, Oddities Expo and more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This week in Albuquerque, ignite your curiosities at an oddities expo, eat your way through Restaurant Week, and experience collaborative theatre productions from across the globe. Local Events Expert Tracy Cox with ABQ 365 previews the best in entertainment and events happening in the city.

New Mexico Restaurant Week – Albuquerque: Take part in this event that introduces diners and travelers to all of the best restaurants and accommodations in the Land of Enchantment. Participating restaurants will be offering a selection of specially priced, multi-course dinners and lunches while many hotels will offer special rates. Participating restaurants include Artichoke Care, MAS Tapas y Vino, Zinc Wine Bar & Bistro and more.

Revolutions International Theatre: Tricklock Company will be presenting performances from around the world in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Revolutions International Theatre Festival. The festival runs from March 7 through March 28.

Albuquerque Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2020: This expo will showcase vendors, artists, and small businesses from across the country dealing with all things weird. Oddities will include items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, bones, clothing, artwork, antiques and much more. Tickets cost $10 to $20 while the event is held at EXPO New Mexico.

March Madness Flower Show: Visit the ABQ BioPark between March 6 and March 31 to view the brightly colored flowers that will be blooming in the Botanic Garden’s Mediterranean Conservatory.

The Harlem Globetrotters: Don’t miss out on this high flying team that pushes the limits of basketball. The Globetrotters will be at the Santa Ana Star Center on March 7 as part of their Pushing the Limits World Tour event. Tickets range from $20 to $257.

Evening Market at Three Sisters Kitchen: On Wednesdays in February and March bring the entire family to Three Sisters Kitchen and shop for local food and take part in free hands-on cooking activities.

Adult Aquarium Overnight: This adults-only event lets guests ages 21 and older stay overnight at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium. Enjoy a night full of games and activities and even enjoy food and drink that will be available for purchase.