ABQ 365 previews holiday events in the metro

The week in Albuquerque kicks off with a Christmas tree lighting, the annual Twinkle Light Parade, lots of shopping, and a fun Star Wars holiday twist! Local events expert Tracy Cox with ABQ 365 highlights metro entertainment for the week of December 4 through December 10, 2019.

Old Town Holiday Shop & Stroll and Tree Lighting: On Friday, Dec. 6, experience the holiday season in Old Town during the annual Holiday Stroll. Take advantage of discounts and specials offered by local businesses in the area and enjoy live entertainment.

Twinkle Light Parade: Bring the entire family to Nob Hill on Central between Washington and Girard where you can watch hundreds of floats, bikes, and cars light up as they travel through the street.

Baila! Baila! and the NHCC present Christmas in New Mexico: Watch Baila! Baila!’s annual holiday show at the National Hispanic Cultural Center that features songs and dances with a southwestern flair. There will also be special guest performances including a live mariachi band.

Pueblo Shop & Stroll: Visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center during this annual event where you can purchase Native artwork including handcrafted clay ornaments, nativity sts, jewelry, art, and gifts. Holiday arts and crafts will be available for children and the day will end with a special nighttime Native dance.

2019 Festival of Trees-Weekend of Wonder: This family-friendly event benefits the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation and will feature an array of events like a non-traditional gala, Festival of Trees, and a family-night viewing of “Polar Express”.

2019 Winter Spanish Market: Participate in this Hispanic festival with food, art, local music, demonstrations and more. Attendees will get the opportunity to interact personally with artists and take home Spanish Colonial style artwork.

A Very Star Wars Christmas: This Star Wars satire features all of your favorite characters at the KiMo Theatre on Friday, Dec. 6. During the season of “Forcemas” Darth Vader becomes upset at the materialism he sees amongst everyone.