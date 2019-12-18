ABQ 365 previews fun for families, football, and holiday tours and traditions

This week in Albuquerque, enjoy a college Bowl game, experience Mariachi with some holiday flair, and attend an ugly sweater party in a castle! Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque highlights local events taking place in Albuquerque.

2019 New Mexico Bowl: On December 21, the 14th annual New Mexico Bowl will be held at Dreamstyle Stadium in a face-off between Central Michigan University and San Diego State University. The game begins at noon with tickets ranging from $25 to $40.

Mariachi Christmas: In its 21st year at Popejoy Hall, Mariachi Christmas will include an array of Christmas traditions from Mexico. Folklorico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will dance to the music of Mariachi Azalea which is an all-female group. The event comes to the stage on December 22.

9th Annual Lights & Luminaria Bike Tour: Presented by Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals, this unique event takes guests through the heart of Albuquerque on an intimate bike tour down the luminaria-lined streets of historic Old Town. Three tours are available.

Ugly Sweater Day at the Turquoise Museum: Take pictures with Santa while wearing your best ugly sweater. The Turquoise Museum will have a Facebook competition to determine the winner of the best ugly sweater. Tickets to the event cost $10 and guests are encouraged to stop by at lunch time to have a meal in the museum’s new cafe.

Inspired by Nature: Natural Holiday Fun for Families: Presented by the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, this event invites families to attend in this evening activity that includes gourd painting, storytime, hot chocolate, and cookies.

Winter Solstice Seed Mandala: This annual community art-making event celebrates the coming of the winter season. Participants will get to contribute to the design and help create the Mandala as it will remain in place at the Open Space Visitor Center on the westside for one week.

Albucreepy Downtown Ghost Walk: Nightmare Before Creepmas: This exclusive tour will stop at three downtown breweries for a special holiday ale or cider. Guests will hear Albuquerque ghost stories and dark Christmas stories.