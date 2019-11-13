ABQ 365 previews comedy, cranes, and concerts in upcoming events

This week in Albuquerque you can witness the return of the Sandhill Cranes, taste authentic paella, and venture off to Neverland. Local events expert Tracy Cox highlights the best in upcoming Albuquerque entertainment.

Return of the Sandhill Cranes Celebration: The public is invited to welcome the Sandhill cranes to their winter habitat in the Middle Rio Grande river valley during this family-friendly event. Visit the Open Space Visitor Center to view 21 acres of land including an art gallery, interpretive exhibits, and a wildlife preserve.

Concert: Ozomatli: Part of the annual La Cosecha Dual Language Conference, this concert will help raise funds for the Dual Language Education of New Mexico’s teacher scholarship fund. Tickets range between $10 to $35 with the performance being held at the Kiva Auditorium.

Performance, Peter Pan: Visit this nostalgic performance at the KiMo Theatre that features all of your favorite characters including Wendy, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, and Princess Tiger Lily onstage. This musical adaptation by Craig Sodaro runs at the theatre through November 17.

International Western Music Association Festival: Presented by the New Mexico Chapter of International Western Music Association, this festival is an annual gathering of musicians, cowboy poets, and fans. The festival kicks off at noon on November 13 and runs through November 17 at Hotel Albuquerque.

Paella Friday: Every Friday, visit VARA Wines to take part in live music, freshly made paella, and signature sangria. VARA Wines is located at 315 Alameda Blvd NE.

Comedy: Ken Jeong: On November 15 watch comedian and actor Ken Jeong at Isleta Resort & Casino. Known for his performances in “The Hangover,” “Community” and the “Masked Singer” don’t miss this 21 and older event.

Monday Night Yoga with Yogazo: Start your week off right at this weekly event at Rio Bravo Brewing Company. Tailored to all levels of yoga, this $10 class offers challenging core work and postures where you can do as much or as little as you’d like.