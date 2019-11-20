ABQ 365 previews art exhibitions, craft sales, weaving showcase and more in this week’s upcoming events

This week in Albuquerque, you can get started on some early holiday shopping, play with model trains, and learn how the Muppets came to be. Local events expert Tracy Cox previews this week’s entertainment around the metro.

Jim Henson Exhibition: Explore the world of Jim Henson at the Albuquerque Museum in this new visitor experience. Learn how the popular worlds of The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, and more came to be. The exhibition features various artifacts related to Henson’s career including over 20 puppets, storyboards, scripts, photographs, costumes and film and television clips.

38th Annual Placitas Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Sale: On November 23 and 24, view some of the finest artwork from across the state during this holiday sale. The event will take place in the historic Village of Placitas where artists, painters, woodworkers, photographers, and printmakers will be showcasing their handcrafted work.

Rails Along the Rio Grande 2019 Model Train Show: Visit Balloon Fiesta Park for this family-friendly event where vendors will be selling new and used trains and accessories.

9th Annual Pueblo Fiber Arts Show & Sale: Take part in this annual celebration that is devoted exclusively to the art of Pueblo weaving. There will be a showcase of Pueblo weaving, crochet, sewing, basketry, spinning, knitting, and embroidery during this free event held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on November 23.

Downtown Growers’ Market Winter Market: Held at Fusion Theatre downtown, this is an extension of the Downtown Growers’ Market where various vendors will be offering their local products just in time for the holidays.

Emporium Presents Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers: Watch three-time Grammy winner Kris Kristofferson live on stage at the Kiva Auditorium on November 23.

Osuna Nursery Christmas Open House: Don’t miss this free yearly event at Osuna Nursery as all Christmas items will be discounted for one day only. There will also be live music, hot drinks, and sweet and savory treats.