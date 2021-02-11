ABQ 365 highlights ways to make Valentine’s Day special

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no shortage of ways to make Valentine’s Day special for you and your special someone this year. From incredible art exhibits to special menus around town, this holiday is sure to full of love for everyone.

ABQ 365 events expert Tracy Cox highlights all of the city’s events for the holiday.

Balloon Park Drive-In: On February 14, head to Balloon Fiesta Park for a double feature. “The Princess Bride” plays at 6 p.m. or catch “When Harry Met Sally” at 8:15 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $75.

Valentine’s Day Sandia Snowshoe Tour: Join Routes Tours to take part in a ride along the Tramway to the peak of the Sandia Mountains. Trained naturalist guides lead participants through a snowshoeing tour. Tours include snowshoe rentals, telescoping poles, snow gaiters, a carrying bag, hand warmers, bottled water, a light snack, and a professional guide. Tours depart from the base of the Tramway and cost $95.

Contemporary Indigenous Valentine’s Experience: This dinner has sold out. The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Indian Pueblo Kitchen executive chef put together a one-of-a-kind special pre-prepared dinner for two package for an at-home experience.

Beer & Cookies Valentine’s Day Pairing: Tractor Brewing teams up with Rude Boy Cookies to pair up two of their new cookie dough pops and a cookie with a mixed four-pack of two Milk Stouts, a Blood Orange Cider, and a Berry Cider. Order the pairing online for just $20.

Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism: View the expressiveness of modern Mexican art at this exhibition at the Albuquerque Museum. The works of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera display the artists’ personality and emotions while Kahlo’s self-portraits have made her face familiar around the world.

Lovers & Indulgence – Virtual Culinary Event: Join Chef Lois Ellen Frank and Walter Whitewater during this live Zoom webinar to learn how to make authentic rolled enchiladas and a drinking chocolate for dessert. Lois will be teaching and cooking live on the call and will have a Q&A session at the end. The event costs $20 per person.

For more information on Valentine’s Day events around Albuquerque, head to visitalbuquerque.org.