ABQ 365 highlights upcoming holiday-themed markets, contests, and theatre performances

This week in Albuquerque you can come to see fantastic onstage performances, take a holiday light-themed trolley ride, and view some authentic Pueblo-inspired gingerbread houses. Local events expert Tracy Cox with ABQ 365 has all of the information on the best in upcoming entertainment.

6th Annual Rail Yards Holiday Market: This event presented by the Downtown Growers’ and Rail Yards Markets will feature food, art, and music in celebration of the holiday season. Around 200 vendors will offer a variety of items including food made from scratch, handmade crafts, and local gifts.

11th Annual Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest: A tradition at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, this event invites adults and children to take part in a gingerbread house contest with cash prizes awarded in both children’s and adult categories.

Trolley of Lights: ABQ Trolley Co.’s holiday lights tour takes guests to see Albuquerque’s lights aglow. The Trolley of Lights leaves from Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town and lasts about 75-minutes.

IPCC: Stories by the Fireside: Every Saturday, a storyteller at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will tell a different Pueblo tale as hot chocolate will be available for sale. A nighttime dance will also take place by the White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers.

Winterfest: Held at the Santa Ana Star Center, Winterfest includes a parade, arts and craft fair, and ice-skating. There is no admission to participate in the event, instead, officials are asking guests to bring canned goods for local pantries. Winterfest kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon.

Performance: Miracle on 34th Street: Presented by the Albuquerque Little Theatre, this performance is based on the movie “Miracle on 34th Street”. This story centers around Kris Kringle an elderly man who gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s.

Popejoy presents: Waitress: This hit Broadway musical comes to Popejoy Hall, featuring original music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, and original choreography recreated by Abbey O’Brien and original direction recreated by Susanna Wolk. Jenna, a waitress searching for change enters a baking contest in a nearby county.