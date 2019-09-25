ABQ 365 highlights the best in entertainment this weekend

This week in Albuquerque, you can experience a variety of festivals, see steam locomotives, and even play the ukelele.

Somos ABQ: Hundreds of organizations, artists, performers, and business owners collaborate for this immersive showcase of creativity of Albuquerque. This event will feature touring artist, art experiences, youth activities, as well as local cuisine all at Civic Plaza on Saturday, September 28. Click here for more information.

7th Annual Albuquerque Film & Music Experience: This premiere film and music festival features domestic and international movies as well as panels, workshops, and networking events. Click here for more information.

Albuquerque Ukelele Festival: The Hawaiian band Beat-lele will be headlining this show, performing all of the great Beatles’ songs. Lunch will be catered by Kimo’s Hawaiian BBW and workshop passes are available. Click here for more information.

ABQ International Festival: This free multicultural event celebrates the International District of southeast Albuquerque with food, crafts, and entertainment. It will also feature a free kids zone with a petting zoo, face painting and more. The event will take place Saturday, September 28 at the NM Veterans Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society Annual Open House: Bring the entire family to tour the Santa Fe 2926 Steam Locomotive and Engine House. There will be live music, free hot dogs, soft drinks, and popcorn. View official merchandise and vintage memorabilia. It all happens Saturday, September 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Hispanic Heritage Fest: At this first annual, family-friendly festival, enjoy live music courtesy The Latin Breed and Red Wine Band. The event takes place Friday, September 27 at Expo New Mexico. Click here for more information.

Albuquerque Garden Center’s Harvest Fair: This event will feature a variety of fall activities including a fall plant sale, ristra demonstration, gourd painting, fresh produce, and much more. Click here for more information.