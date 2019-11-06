ABQ 365 highlights Tango Festival, Prickly Pear Harvest, and more in weekend entertainment

In Albuquerque this week learn to tango, honor veterans, and even pick some prickly pear fruit. Local events expert Tracy Cox with ABQ 365 previews the best in Albuquerque entertainment this upcoming weekend.

2019 Albuquerque Tango Festival: This festival returns to the city for its 10th anniversary. The tango community invites you to participate in three days of group classes from November 8, 9, and 10.

Honoring Our Veterans: Honor those who have served our country with the traditional Gourd Dance of the Kiowa people, Pueblo honor guards, dignitaries, and speakers at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center on Monday, November 11.

YJASTROS: A Nuestro Aire, A Celebration of 20 Years: Celebrate two decades of dance with the National Institute of Flamenco with classic works by Joaquin Encinias as well as new choreography.

22nd Annual New Mexico Veterans Art Exhibit: Resident veterans, active duty military, reservists, and spouses will have their artwork on display at Expo New Mexico on November 8. View a variety of mediums including paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, sculptures ceramics, crafts, jewelry and more.

Blue Man Group: The Blue Man Group returns with their new touring show, “Blue Man Group Speechless Tour”. Full of art, music, and the hilarious absurdity that they have become known for, the Blue Man Group will come to Popejoy Hall on November 12 and 13.

Prickly Pear Harvest: Come to the garden at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science to collect, juice, peel, and taste prickly pears. The event costs just $5 and will include a handout that is a perfect resource for teachers.

Hedwig and the Angry Itch: A rock musical, this performance follows the singer of a fictional rock and roll band. The character Hedwig Schmidt was inspired by a German divorced U.S. Army wife. The musical draws from 1970s glam rock such as the work of David Bowie as well as the works of John Lennon and Iggy Pop.