ABQ 365 highlights New Year’s Eve celebrations around the metro

This week in Albuquerque you’ll find a plethora of ways to ring in the new decade complete with opera performances, hotel parties, and even Buster Keaton films. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque breaks down New Year’s Eve celebrations taking place across the city.

New Year’s Eve Celebration: Havana Nights: Presented by Hotel Andaluz, ring in the new year with international recording artist Karina Nuvo. Dress to impress for this throwback to old Havana glam or modern Miami nightlife. The celebration includes a midnight champagne toast, party favors, and DJ Alissa Divine.

NYE Party at the Parq: Celebrate the end of the decade with dancing, drink specials, a DJ, photo booth, and champagne toast at Hotel Parq Central. Guests who book a room will receive two tickets to the event as part of a special NYE package.

Opera Southwest Presents New Year’s Eve with the Opera: Bring the entire family to this variety show that features Opera Southwest performers, Albuquerque Youth Symphony, and the Opera Southwest Chamber Orchestra.

Noon Year’s Eve Family Celebration: Explora is hosting a New Year’s Eve Family Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 31. All exhibits will be open and included with regular admission and a countdown and indoor balloon drop will feature 2,020 balloons.

Sherlock Jr. & The Navigator – A Buster Keaton New Year’s Double Feature: View this double feature for the price of one at the Guild Cinema. Watch “Sherlock Jr.” where Buster plays a movie projectionist who daydreams himself into the movies and “The Navigator” where Keaton accidentally boards the wrong ship owned by his ex’s father.

New Year’s Eve Before Dark: An International Celebration: Celebrate traditions from around the world at this free family-friendly New Year’s Eve event. Take part in a scavenger hunt that highlights New Year customs and see a hot air balloon static display. Food will be provided by the Conchitas food truck.

New Year’s Eve Trolley Bar Crawl 2020: This 21 and over event will feature private trolley transportation to four participating bars, drink and appetizer specials, and VIP access. This exclusive event is limited to 34 party-goers and includes a private luxury vehicle option for a party of 14 for an additional cost.