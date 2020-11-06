ABQ 365 highlights local events taking place this November

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This month in Albuquerque you can experience Route 66-themed shopping events, vintage Gathering of Nations videos, and even interactive dining experiences. ABQ 365 events expert Tracy Cox provides the inside scoop on upcoming local events.

Route 66 Shop & Glow: This event aims to attract the public to support the local shops of Central Ave. Illuminated visual art displays will also celebrate the season and draw the attention of patrons. Shop & Glow starts on Black Friday, November 27, 2020 and will continue through the holiday season.

Gathering of Nations presents Vintage Video Rewinds from the Vault: This virtual event will offer live stream video rewinds from the Gathering of Nations Pow Wow vault. The next showtime will take place on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.

Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company “Inside Yjastros”: Yjastros artistic director Joaquin Encinias has teamed up with films to create a streaming project with documentary footage from the company’s 20th year. “Inside Yjastros” premieres on Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. Purchase a $20 viewing pass that provides 48-hours of access to stream the project.

Stacked Enchiladas & Posole-Virtual Culinary Event: Native American chef Lois Ellen Frank Ph. D. and chef Walter Whitewater host a virtual cooking class featuring New Mexico’s favorite ingredients. Learn how to make a stacked enchilada with homemade New Mexican green chile sauce. The enchiladas will be paired with posole. The event will feature a Q&A.

NMCC Cruise & Scavenger Event: Taking place on Nov. 8 at 2 p.m., this event will start at the Albuquerque Museum parking lo and is a non-timed leisurely cruise. The map and driving directions are free with an optional scavenger hunt and trivia quiz entry for $5. Three winners will receive cash rewards.

3rd Thursday Online: 30 Americans: This Nov. 19 event highlights the Albuquerque Museum’s 30 Americans exhibition with live-streamed music and a virtual tour hosted by Cathryn McGill of the New Mexico Black History Month Organizing Committee. At 6:30 p.m. join YogaZo for an hour of live-streamed yoga from the Museum.

For more information on upcoming events in Albuquerque, visit ABQ365.com.