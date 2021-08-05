ABQ 365 highlights local events taking place in August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a lot happening this weekend in Albuquerque. Andrea Sisneros, a local events expert from Visit Albuquerque, talked about some fun events.

[1] 2021 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships – Cheer on more than 800 athletes as they compete for national titles at this free event Aug. 5-8. On Sunday, Aug. 8 at Balloon Fiesta Park there will be a Criterium and Athlete Expo including awards ceremonies, vendors, food trucks and a beer garden.

[2] 22nd Great Southwestern Antique Show – Shop and visit with over 100 quality antique dealers from across the U.S. Learn about the Southwest and the art of collecting and investing in fine art, antiques, Native American art, ethnographic art, textiles, furniture, historic photos, rare books, jewelry and more Aug. 7-8 at EXPO New Mexico.

[3] Route 66 Summerfest – On Aug. 7 is the Route 66 Summerfest in Nob Hill. The event will feature fun for the whole family including the Old Route 66 Car Show, Mother Road Art Market, Kids Zone and Youth Central, food trucks and live entertainment.

[4] Cowboy Chuckwagon BBQ & Music Show – On Aug. 7 and 28 enjoy hayrides, a Chuckwagon BBQ and live western swing music in the park’s amphitheater.

[5] Sandia Summer at Plaza Don Luis – Eat and shop from local vendors while enjoying summer treats and soul and funk music from DJ Flo Fader at Plaza Don Luis in Old Town on Aug. 21.

[6] Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque Dinner Show – The National Institute of Flamenco, in partnership with Heritage Hotels & Resorts, is proud to offer this intimate performance space designed exclusively to feature the artistry of flamenco. Enjoy a prix fixe dinner show on Fridays and Saturdays.