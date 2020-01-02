ABQ 365 highlights Folk Festival Jam, Dinner Detective Murder Mystery, and wedding expo

This week in Albuquerque, you can enjoy some folk music, solve a murder mystery while eating dinner, learn about the latest wedding trends and even indulge in some much-deserved self-care. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque highlights entertainment happening in the city.

Folk Festival Jam: On the first Tuesday of the month you can enjoy an open jam that is hosted by various Albuquerque Folk Festival members. This free event will be held on January 7, 2020, at Thursday Eye Brewing Company and will feature fiddle-oriented music in addition to Celtic and bluegrass.

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show: Get tickets to this show before they sell out. This four-course dinner features an interactive comedy murder mystery show that is geared toward adults. The menu includes chicken and cheese quesadillas, salad, and your choice of herb-roasted chicken, tri-colored fusilli primavera, or ginger crusted Atlantic salmon.

NM Wedding EXPO: Presented Uptown Bride this show allows brides to see the latest wedding fashion and trends as well as the opportunity to talk to over 100 experts that can help to plan the perfect wedding day. The expo takes place on January 5, 2020, at Isleta Resort & Casino.

Saturday Night Jazz Jam: Enjoy the music of Shimon King’s Free Agents every Saturday night at Uptown Park located in the plaza behind B2B2 Barrio. Guests will also enjoy cold brews and great food.

New Mexico Bullsnakes vs. Kitsap Admirals: On January 4, watch New Mexico’s professional basketball team take on the Kitsap Admirals at the McDermott Center in Rio Rancho.

Art as Self-Care: Participate in Meow Wolf’s art therapy-inspired workshop at the David Loughridge Learning Center. The workshop takes place weekly on Mondays and costs $15 and is for ages 18 and up.

Chef’s Table at Campo: Campo at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm offers a personalized eight-course dining experience that features seasonal ingredients. The Chef’s Table is able to accommodate five seats per night and reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance.