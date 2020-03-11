ABQ 365 highlights events for this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – This week in Albuquerque check out some local arts and crafts, watch top collegiate athletes compete in indoor track, and laugh with a uniquely dynamic duo. Local events expert Tracy Cox with Visit Albuquerque previews local entertainment and events taking place in the city.

32nd Annual Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival Spring Show: During this event, 185 vendors from across the U.S. will be presenting and selling original art such as sculptures, photography, jewelry, ceramics, textiles, wood, metal, and glass art. There will also be over a dozen booths of gourmet foods as well as live music. The show will take place at Expo New Mexico and will run from March 13 through March 15.

2020 NCAA Men’s & Women’s Division I Indoor Track & Field National Championships: This meet will take place on March 13 and 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Come watch the top collegiate athletes compete.

Dark Cube: Heisenberg’s Race for the Bomb: This exhibition focuses on a dense, two-inch cube made of pure uranium metal that Nazi scientists suspended along with others during WWII in an effort to create the world’s first atomic bomb. This special event will introduce two experts from the University of Maryland to speak on the significance of this object. The exhibition will take place on March 14, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History.

Piff the Magic Dragon: Catch this one-of-a-kind comedy magic show at the Route 66 Casino on March 14 at 8 p.m. After earning national acclaim on “America’s Got Talent”, Piff the Magic Dragon has been winning over audiences across the world. Tickets to the show cost $25.

St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl: Join ABQ Trolley Co and the Albuquerque Tourism & Sightseeing Factory for a downtown Albuquerque takeover for this fourth annual event. For just $25 a ticket, travel on this 3-hour trolley as it makes a loop to participating breweries.

Yjastros – El Fuego Fatuo: A display of flamenco and musical compositions that celebrates the dynamic display of flamenco’s possibilities framed through Spanish composer Manuel de Falla’s famous work “El Fuego Fatuo.” Featured artists include world-famous flamenco singer Esperanza Fernández of Sevilla and the musical group Revózo led by Vicente Griego and Cesár Beauvallet.

ABQ St. Paddy’s Bike & Brew Tour: A four-hour tour lead by experienced guides exploring brewery districts learning about beer history and the chance to meet brewers that put our city on the map. Tour includes beer flights at three or more breweries, meet and greets with brewers on exclusive back-room tours, water, appetizers and Routes swag bag filled with craft beer goodies. Option to rent a bike or bring your own. Tickets per person are $80 to $85 and you must be at least 21-years-old.