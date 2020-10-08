ABQ 365 details October events to participate in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This month, events in Albuquerque will feature new ways to experience hot air balloons, drive-in haunted houses, themed bike rides, and more. ABQ 365 events expert Tracy Cox gets the inside scoop on events around the city.

Balloon Fiesta Live! Siesta Edition: From Oct. 3 through Oct. 11 tune into the live-streamed program that broadcasts each session during Balloon Fiesta. The Siesta Edition will feature expert commentary by long-time announcers and balloonists Glen Moyer and Art Lloyd Jr. as well as video highlights from past Fiestas, live interviews with balloonists and officials, and specials on Balloon Fiesta merchandise.

Balloon Fall Fest: On the mornings of Oct. 3, 4, 7, 10, and 11 small groups of hot air balloons will launch from City of Albuquerque parks. This will allow families to watch the balloons while also maintaining social distancing and safety procedures. No spectators will be permitted at the launch locations.

SOMOS Reimagined: This two-day virtual festival starts on the evening of Friday, Oct. 9 and leads into a full day of art, celebration, and learning on Saturday, Oct. 10. There will be many projects including physical installations that will be available to tour throughout the city while also following COVID-19 safe practices.

Day of the Tread: This is a Day of the Dead/Halloween themed bicycle event for cyclists of all ages and skill levels. Taking place on Sunday, Oct. 25 in the Sawmill District, the event will include various routes of some of the most scene places in Albuquerque. You can also participate virtually. In the case that the live event is canceled, you can transfer to the virtual event, roll your registration into 2021, or donate your registration directly to the nonprofit Day of the Tread benefits.

McCall’s Pumpkin Patch: Due to New Mexico mandates and safety measures, this pumpkin patch will be limiting daily attendance and all tickets must be purchased online. McCall’s allows you to pick your own pumpkin, travel through the 16-acre corn maze, and more.

New Mexico Artisan Market: Each weekend starting on Friday, Oct. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 27, a rotation of 10 hand-picked artisans and makers will showcase their talents and products at the Sawmill Market. Products will include jewelry, fashion, glass metal and woodwork, furniture, candles, body products, ceramics, and more.

Dragon’s House of Horrors-Mile of Terror: This drive-thru haunted attraction is a COVID-19 safe event is for the entire family and is located in the parking lot of the Rio Rancho Event Center. There will be food, giveaways, and entertainment.

Gathering of Nations Vintage Video Rewinds from the Vault: On Oct. 16 and 31 tune in as the Gathering of Nations live streams videos from its Pow Wow vault.