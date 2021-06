ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque and Albuquerque Fire Rescue have teamed up to train people on how to use Narcan. Narcan is a nasal spray that can save people who are having an opioid overdose.

Officials say about 40 metro security officers have been trained to use Narcan and to spot the signs of an opioid overdose. All metro security cars are supplies with Narcan doses.

The goal is to try and prevent opioid-related deaths.