ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring is here and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority has some tips on landscaping. Water Conservation Manager Carlos Bustos is reminding people to check their irrigation systems.

Water is essential for plant life, but sometimes many forget to check the irrigation system after the winter season. Bustos says you should always check for cracks, broken heads, and other issues to make sure water is going to your plants.

The ABCWUA can help residents if they are looking to create a desert-style landscape to help conserve water. They can also remove unused turf grass in your area. During the spring season, ABCWUA works on updating the “water by the seasons” method.

To learn more about landscaping tips visit 505outside.com.