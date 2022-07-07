ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making the most of our recent rainfall. Living in the desert, we often go through long drought spells. So when we do get substantial amounts of rain, there are ways for us to harvest rainwater, which has numerous benefits.

Usually, rain barrels and cisterns come to mind when we think of rainwater harvesting. They’re great at capturing water but usually don’t allow us to collect much water. Richard Perce from the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says keeping rainwater in your own yard is the best way to use it. “The easiest way would be to use downspouts if you’ve got gutters out to your trees or in the beds,” says Perce. “You can also rework some of the grating in your yard by adding spoils, which are like shallow troughs.”

More information is available on the ABCWUA website.