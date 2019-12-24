Abandoned truck in ABQ Museum parking lot finally moved

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – After more than a month, an abandoned pick-up truck was finally removed late Monday afternoon from the Albuquerque Museum parking lot.

According to a report posted on the city’s 311 page a couple of days ago, a blue Ford was parked and abandoned in the Albuquerque Museum parking lot for six weeks.

The abandoned truck left a lot of people scratching their heads and created quite a stir with some people who paid for parking.

“There should be something done on the matter, somebody should be taking care of it,” said Carlos Zamore.

KRQE News 13 reached out to staff with the Albuquerque Museum who said the city and police were notified about the truck, but nothing had been done until Monday afternoon.

They said they have a parking monitor, but it’s unclear how often that monitor checks the lot.

Parking in the Albuquerque Museum lot costs $1 per half hour and $5 a day.