ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Pedro and Eastern in Southeast Albuquerque are fed up. They say they’ve complained about an abandoned convenience center time and time again and they’ve gotten no help from the city. Now they’re demanding answers.

It was once a convenience store and gas station, but today it’s completely empty. The parking lot is covered in somebody’s dirty clothes and drug paraphernalia. The alleyway behind the vacant building looks like a dump. Piles of trash are collecting in the corners, somebody has even dumped old tires back there.

Ryan Kious says this doesn’t even begin to show the problems the neglected property brings to their neighborhood. “It’s an open-air dump,” said Kious. “A problem property, you have homeless encampments and drug use,” he said when describing some of the issues they see on a daily basis.

Kious says the old gas station at the corner of San Pedro and Eastern has been vacant for about four years. He says it’s been a mess ever since. Kious, the Vice President of the Eldwe Homestead Neighborhood Association says he’s reported it to the city on numerous occasions, but he says he never gets a response.

“311 can do very little,” Kious said. “Code enforcement refuses to answer our questions,” he said.

He and the rest of the neighborhood association are fed up, he feels like the city is neglecting the issue because it’s a lower-income area. Kious says somebody needs to be held accountable for the mess, and they want answers from the city. “Why does this property get the leeway that other property owners in other parts of town do not get?” Kious asked.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city to ask if they have plans to put up that fence or cite the owner of the building, but KRQE News 13 did not get a response.