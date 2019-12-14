Abandoned pitbull gets new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog left abandoned finally has a new home, and he’s come a long way since the day he was found.

“You could see ribs, his hip bones, everything. It was just pretty awful to describe to be honest,” said Officer Andrew Faulkner.

Back in July, APD and Animal Welfare rescued Caesar the pitbull from a home near Lomas and I-40. Animal Welfare says the homeowner had moved out. He was left there for 10 days with no food or water.

Caesar was adopted not long after being rescued. But after getting loose three times, his owner’s never came back for him and he’s been at the shelter ever since.

That is until Friday morning when he was adopted. His new owner says she came in to get him after seeing News 13’s update on Caesar Thursday night.