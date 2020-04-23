AAA New Mexico reports gas prices 99 cents cheaper than a year ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AAA New Mexico Gas Watch reports that the average statewide gas prices is $1.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This price is three cents less than last week and 99 cents less per gallon than this time last year.

According to the organization, of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in the state, residents in Farmington are paying the most for gas at $2.12 per gallon while Albuquerque drivers are paying at least $1.61 per gallon.

AAA reports the national average is $1.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is four cents less than this time last week and $1.06 less than the price per gallon this time last year.

“It is no surprise that gas prices are falling around the Land of Enchantment due to the demand destruction caused by COVID-19,” said AAA New Mexico spokesperson Daniel Armbruster in a statement. “Oil prices traded in teh negative for the first time ever earlier this week, but gas prices are not forecast to go negative as there are several components which go into a gallon of gasoline.”

AAA New Mexico reports the statewide pump price average is its cheapest level since January 2016. This trend is expected to continue as crude oil trades are at record low prices and hit negative figures this week.

