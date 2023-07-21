ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AAA of New Mexico and the Albuquerque Police Department are helping curb catalytic converter theft with a free event this weekend. Car owners can stop by Central New Mexico Community College’s Ted Chavez Building to get their vehicle’s VIN etched into the catalytic converter.

Doing so makes re-selling the converters harder and more dangerous for thieves. “It allows law enforcement to take a catalytic converter that’s been stolen, and link it back to the automobile it was stolen from, and be able to start linking those crimes together to be able to write arrest warrants, search warrants, and conduct investigations on these people that are committing these crimes,” said Deputy Commander Ray Del Greco of the Albuquerque Police Department.

The event is free but you have to reserve a spot in advance. As of Friday afternoon, all of the spots have been filled.