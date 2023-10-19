ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new scare-tastic event is coming to the East Mountains. The Sandia Mountain Natural History Center (SMNHC) Spooky Night is happening next Wednesday.

The free event will be a chance to meet a live owl and learn about nocturnal creatures during a night hike. There will also be plenty of all-ages events to take part in as well.

Costumes are encouraged but it should be a costume that’s easy to hike in. Also, the SMNHC is 2,000 feet of elevation above Albuquerque so warmer clothing should be worn and people should bring a headlamp or flashlight.

It all goes down at the SMNHC at 60 Columbine Ln in Cedar Crest on Wednesday, October 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.