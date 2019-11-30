A repeat burglar is back in custody after being caught inside another home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman came home to find an alleged burglar, making himself at home, in several strange ways.

Police say this is not the first time the suspect has found himself in an odd situation with a homeowner. “I don’t even know what to say about it honestly, that’s, it’s insane, that’s nuts,” said Kristy Fernandez

A repeat burglar is back in custody after allegedly being caught inside yet another person’s home. Two years ago, Mark Thompson was caught by a North Valley homeowner who duct-taped him and left him for police.

Police say yesterday, a woman who lives a few miles from that scene near Rio Grande and Mountain, arrived home to find Thompson standing in her kitchen, wearing her jeans and tank top.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman yelled at him to leave, but he told her “This is my house.”

“The scary thing is that there are so many people with mental health and drug issues, I think that contributes to the crime,” said Kristy Fernandez.

Thompson was arrested while still wearing the woman’s clothing and earrings. He told police he recently purchased the home after being released from jail. Now, neighbors are on edge.

“Our neighborhood is very quiet and its a very close community. We keep in touch, we have community meetings. That’s awful to hear something like that is happening in our neighborhood,” said Kristy Fernandez.

People say they are confused and scared of why someone would break in and behave so strangely.

“You know it’s scary, there are children and elderly. It’s scary that somebody had such easy access to someone’s home, being that we are a secure community,” said Kristy Fernandez.