ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sometimes bad choices affect our health, marriage, career and sometimes even our freedom. Prison is the harsh reality of judicial consequences for women who have broken the law. A Peaceful Habitation (APH) provides structured and supportive life skills to assist women transitioning back into the community after recently being released from prison.

The Kentucky Derby is the theme for this fundraising event and attendees are encouraged to wear their best hats and dress the part. The “Celebrating Coming Home: Finishing the Race” fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Embassy Suites. The event will highlight three women who have transitioned out of incarceration and changed their lives around, because of APH and will share their stories at the event. The purpose of the event is to raise funds that will go to providing services and support to provide help to former female inmates who are working on transiting back into society.

The fundraiser will include lunch and a raffle with a first prize of $500, along with thousands of dollars in silent auction items including jewelry, designer bags, themed baskets, art, gift cards, and more.

The Peaceful Habitation’s Mission is to provide structured, supportive life skills workshops, financial planning, trauma healing, and one-on-one mentoring and community partnerships To learn more, visit https://www.apeacefulhabitation.org/.