ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every day, police officers respond to people suffering mental health crises but you only hear about it when things go horribly wrong. KRQE takes a look at special police training that is creating better outcomes.

For years now APD has been training its officers to better handle someone with mental health issues. It’s a tough part of being a cop, trying to handle someone who is agitated, scared, and resisting arrest.

In a confrontation from last August an officer can be heard saying, “Do not even try to bite me, do you understand that?”

But thanks to a required forty-hour crisis intervention class and practice scenarios officers are trained to bring calm to the chaos. Matt Dietzel is APD’s Crisis Intervention Division Commander. “If you have an officer in uniform who’s been on for a year or longer they’ve been through that class,” Dietzel said.

Every New Mexico officer needs two hours of behavioral health training every two years. When mobile crisis teams can’t respond to mental health emergencies, that officer training is crucial. “We only have four mobile crisis teams so it’s really hard to find clinicians to take that role. It’s not comfortable office work,” says Dietzel.

APD also has enhanced crisis intervention teams that take additional training classes. “A lot of what we teach is try to slow things down, talk to someone, I love teaching this kind of thought process of what can I do to help you get into these handcuffs without any force being used,” Dietzel said.

Making de-escalation a priority. “A lot of it is relaying person to person, you know the badge is gone, the uniform’s gone, I’m just a human doing a job just like you are a human doing a job too,” Dietzel said.

On this day in August, it took patience and reassurance from officers during that emotional breakdown. “Take a minute, alright there you go. You’re good Damien you’re good bro. Listen there’s nothing wrong with you letting that out, okay?” said an APD officer.

According to APD, officers respond to about 8,000 behavioral health calls a year. It breaks down to about 500 of those calls a month. Law enforcement encourages people to ask for an Enhanced Crisis Intervention officer or mobile crisis team if someone is having a mental health emergency.