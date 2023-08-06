ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Mac and Cheese Festival returned to Albuquerque. The 21+ event was at Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday.

Local restaurants were able to serve up samplings of their mac and cheese, with a contest to see who has the top classic dish.

The event also has live music by Animated Jukebox and DJ Cut.

Every ticket purchased included a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of mac and cheese, as well as samples of wine and beer.

The event supported a good cause because portions of the proceeds are going to Locker 505, which is a student clothing bank.