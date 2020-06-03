A Light in the Night Community Outreach shifts its focus during COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The COVID-19 pandemic hit the state quickly. In the blink of an eye the economy shut down, schools closed, and life as we knew it had completely changed.

This also forced many businesses and organizations to shift their focus. Founder of A Light in the Night Community Outreach, TwoTone Grant discusses how the organization transitioned from providing clothing and food to tents, hygiene items, and masks.

A Light in the Night is a nonprofit organization that strives to ease the suffering of people living on the streets or in transition by providing essential supplies in a compassionate and nonjudgmental manner. Experiencing periods of homelessness herself in her youth, Grant started A Light in the Night after moving to Albuquerque and learning that a local homeless man had died of exposure.

(courtesy A Light in the Night Community Outreach)

While typically providing clothing to those in need, the organization shifted to provide hygiene items as the homeless population had fewer ways to keep themselves clean with libraries and restaurants closed due to the pandemic. A Light in the Night also recognizes that shelters were limited in space and that some of the organization’s clients were afraid of visiting shelters due to the risk of exposure.

As agencies can become overwhelmed and are doing the best they can to provide resources during the pandemic, A Light in the Night stepped in by providing tents to those that are unsheltered and continue to help them meet basic needs including cleanliness and survival.

If you would like to help, a variety of items are needed year-round including socks, undergarments, blankets, tarps, tents, first aid supplies, backpacks, and hygiene essentials. Monetary donations can be made to the organization online. For more information, visit A Light in the Night Community Outreach’s website or Facebook page.