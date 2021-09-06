A closer look at the making of Legendary New Mexico: ‘Albuquirky’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the latest episode of Legendary New Mexico, KRQE’s Chad Brummett highlights some of Albuquerque’s most unique and “quirky” attractions. From entertaining museums to history-rich places to stay and some of the finest foods of the city, the show explores 11 different places offering some of the city’s most creative spirit.

The special was the subject of a recent discussion with KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee and Chad. Watch the video above for the complete conversation. Of discussion, Chris and Chad talk about the process of making Legendary New Mexico, how Chad narrowed down the choices for “Albuquirky” and some of the behind the scenes stories left on the cutting room floor.