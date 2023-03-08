ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Landmarks Commission is considering making the bridge on Central between Tingley Drive and Sunset Road a city landmark. The bridge would have a plaque detailing its history in Albuquerque.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Mar. 8, a historic preservation planner explained that the bridge is one of Albuquerque’s most historically significant structures. The planner, Silvia Bolivar, says, “the landmark designation of this important site will give the Landmarks Commission the future responsibility and opportunity to honor this critical site because the bridge crossing serves as a physical record of events that helped shape the City of Albuquerque.”

In 1926 Route 66 was 507 miles long through New Mexico, but as engineers realigned highways to make them safer and more efficient, it was reduced to 399 miles. The Central bridge created the Santa Rosa-Laguna shortcut.

The bridge has been rebuilt and replaced over the years. The current bridge was built in 1983. The Landmarks Commission is awaiting input from the state, which maintains the bridge, before they make an official decision on the landmark.