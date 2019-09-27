A Better Way of Living hosts first annual ‘Rock A Better Way’ fundraiser

A Better Way of Living is a nonprofit that has been serving the Greater Albuquerque community since 2001. They help support those with developmental disabilities realize their potential in all aspects of life including work, education, leisure, and relationships.

The organization will be holding its first annual fundraiser “Rock A Better Way: on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Rock and Brews. There will be entertainment and musicians beginning at 4 p.m. and will continue until a raffle drawing at 8 p.m.

A general raffle will be held with tickets costing only $5. Prizes include a two-night stay at Sandia Casino, and various gift certificates to businesses like Main Event, Dion’s, Restoration Pizza, Candy Lady, and much more.

A Better Way of Living is also holding a raffle for a 1977 Corvette. A winner will be announced via Facebook Live on January 3, 2020, with tickets available for each $100 donation made to ABWL.

There will be no cover charge and the event will run until 11 p.m. During that time, 25% of all sales will go to A Better Way of Living.

For more information on the “Rock A Better Way” fundraiser, click here.