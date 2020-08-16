New Mexico native creates pandemic inspired film challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico native is turning his pandemic boredom and love for film into a social media challenge. He started the Home Alone Film Challenge, giving creatives stuck at home something to focus their energy on.

It doesn’t look like your usual movie shoot. There’s no crew or big cameras. Instead, participants write, act, film, edit, and produce their short movies.

“It was extremely challenging,” said Alex Gianopolous, one of the first HA Film Challenge participants.

Dominic Garcia, an Albuquerque native, now living in Los Angeles, says he created the film challenge while he was stuck at home in quarantine.

“I wanted to be productive, and I felt like a lot of other people wanted to too. This became a way, an outlet for us to be creative still,” said Garcia.

Now seven weeks later, Garcia says he’s had about 70 submissions with more than 20 coming from New Mexico.

“It’s been super cool,” Garcia said, “Some of them are friends or friends of friends,” he explained.

Gianopoulos says he was climbing the walls of his home when the pandemic hit.

“I thought the world was ending,” he said. He says the 50-hour challenge gave him something to focus his time on and gave him an opportunity to learn more about the film making process.

Each participant has to pay a ten-dollar entry fee. The money is then split up between the two winners of the challenge.