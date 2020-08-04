Judge denies state’s request to keep sex offender on probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ruled a former Albuquerque Public School teacher who sexted a fifth-grader does not need to spend extra time under supervision.

Jacob Lawler went to prison in 2013 for sending the girl up to 150 texts a day. Since getting out, he was caught with a cell phone which is a violation of his probation. He was sent back to jail for that violation. That probation was up in June and Monday prosecutors argued Lawler still needs to be supervised for another two-and-a-half-year.

Lawler’s attorneys argued he has successfully completed sex offender treatment, has kept his nose clean and poses no danger to the community. Judge Stan Whitaker agreed and denied the state’s request.